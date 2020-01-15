Nersa tariff decision considered, Eskom, consumer and economy, court told
Eskom and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) squared off in the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday in a fight that could see consumers pay 16% more for electricity.
CAPE TOWN - Judgment has been reserved in the case between the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) and Eskom, which wants higher consumer tariffs.
Parties squared off in the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday in a fight that could see consumers pay 16% more for electricity.
Nersa has deducted the R69 billion government bailout amount from Eskom's approved revenue for the current tariff period, ending in March 2022.
The deduction means Eskom will get less than what it had budgeted for with regards to tariffs.
Eskom’s Hasha Tlhothlhalemaje explained: “So what Nersa did, was basically reverse that and didn’t allow it to be a support to the Eskom balance sheet but gave it as a subsidy to the consumer.”
Nersa argued if Eskom wins this application, the price of electricity will rise from the approved 8.1% increase for this year to 16% with a 5.22% increase for next year.
The regulator said that Eskom’s incompetence and maladministration had resulted in the public forking out more money.
In its answering affidavit, Nersa said its decision carefully weighed Eskom's sustainability, what consumers can afford and the impact on the economy.
It argued that granting Eskom the bailout money would have resulted in excess returns in the three-year tariff window.
The court hasn't indicated when it will deliver a judgment.
More in Business
-
Mbalula has robust plan to turn 'broken' Prasa around
-
South Africa will embrace private power generation, Ramaphosa says
-
Parly committee wants govt to avert potential Massmart job cuts
-
Necsa now without a board after remaining members resign
-
Peter Moyo’s lawyers not backing down despite Old Mutual winning court appeal
-
Why Eskom workers will picket at Megawatt Park today
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.