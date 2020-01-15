Gauteng parents demand scrapping of online school applications
One parent said the online application process had made life difficult and that the Gauteng Department of Education seemed to have tried to fix a system that was not broken.
JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of disgruntled parents and guardians are queueing outside the Johannesburg Central Education District calling for the online application process to be scrapped.
Many have been waiting in the queue since the early hours of Wednesday morning in a desperate attempt to find places for their children at schools.
#backtoschool— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2020
Frustrated parents are waiting at the Johannesburg Central District for Education. The line snakes all the way around the premises as parents wait to be assisted with various issues, the main issue being pupil placements. KYM pic.twitter.com/3D06eGNlgd
One parent said the introduction of the online application process had made life difficult and that the Gauteng Department of Education seemed to have tried to fix a system that was not broken.
“We’re supposed to queue here for the whole day and then they come and tell us that they are not giving us a solution at the end of the day. So why did they introduce this online system if it’s clearly not working?”
Another parent said her child should not be spending what should have been her first day of grade 8 at home.
“We have to go back to the way of taking your kids to the school that you want them to go to. It can be a manual thing, not this computer system.”
