Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi believes Sebokeng school fire an arson attack
The admin block was gutted by flames in the early hours of Wednesday morning, disrupting the first day of the academic calendar.
SEBOKENG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday said he believed a fire at the Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School in the Vaal was an arson attack.
The admin block was gutted by flames in the early hours of Wednesday morning, disrupting the first day of the academic calendar.
* ALSO READ: Lesufi, Makhura arrive at Sebokeng school after fire
This was the third school to be targeted in the area in the past few weeks.
#BurningSchool Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi arrived at the school a few moments ago alongside Premier David Makhura and Infrastructure Development MEC Tasneem Motara. AK pic.twitter.com/J5QlM6UR6U— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2020
Lesufi, together with Gauteng Premier David Makhura and other officials, visited the school to assess the extent of the damage.
While authorities were investigating the fire at the school, Lesufi said he believed there were people who were deliberately targeting schools.
* ALSO READ: Dept blames arsonists for Sebokeng school fire
Lesufi has called on the community of Sebokeng to work with authorities and track down the perpetrators.
He also said that his department was working to ensure pupils at the school returned to class on Thursday following Wednesday’s disruption of academic activities.
More in Local
-
Bathu sneakers to expand footprint, create jobs with new warehouse, stores
-
South Africa will embrace private power generation, Ramaphosa says
-
Thoshan Panday’s lucrative SAPS contracts in focus at state capture inquiry
-
Woman arrested for killing newborn baby in Dutywa
-
GALLERY: No tears - 8 pictures of cuteness on the first day of school
-
Lesufi, Makhura arrive at Sebokeng school after fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.