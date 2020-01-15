View all in Latest
Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi believes Sebokeng school fire an arson attack

The admin block was gutted by flames in the early hours of Wednesday morning, disrupting the first day of the academic calendar.

Forensic investigators comb the scene at the Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School in Sebokeng where a fire broke out in the early hours of 15 January 2020. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
Forensic investigators comb the scene at the Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School in Sebokeng where a fire broke out in the early hours of 15 January 2020. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
4 minutes ago

SEBOKENG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday said he believed a fire at the Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School in the Vaal was an arson attack.

The admin block was gutted by flames in the early hours of Wednesday morning, disrupting the first day of the academic calendar.

* ALSO READ: Lesufi, Makhura arrive at Sebokeng school after fire

This was the third school to be targeted in the area in the past few weeks.

Lesufi, together with Gauteng Premier David Makhura and other officials, visited the school to assess the extent of the damage.

While authorities were investigating the fire at the school, Lesufi said he believed there were people who were deliberately targeting schools.

* ALSO READ: Dept blames arsonists for Sebokeng school fire

Lesufi has called on the community of Sebokeng to work with authorities and track down the perpetrators.

He also said that his department was working to ensure pupils at the school returned to class on Thursday following Wednesday’s disruption of academic activities.

