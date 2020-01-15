Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi believes Sebokeng school fire an arson attack

The admin block was gutted by flames in the early hours of Wednesday morning, disrupting the first day of the academic calendar.

SEBOKENG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday said he believed a fire at the Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School in the Vaal was an arson attack.

This was the third school to be targeted in the area in the past few weeks.

#BurningSchool Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi arrived at the school a few moments ago alongside Premier David Makhura and Infrastructure Development MEC Tasneem Motara. AK pic.twitter.com/J5QlM6UR6U — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2020

Lesufi, together with Gauteng Premier David Makhura and other officials, visited the school to assess the extent of the damage.

While authorities were investigating the fire at the school, Lesufi said he believed there were people who were deliberately targeting schools.

Lesufi has called on the community of Sebokeng to work with authorities and track down the perpetrators.

He also said that his department was working to ensure pupils at the school returned to class on Thursday following Wednesday’s disruption of academic activities.