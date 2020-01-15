First of its kind - Mamelodi's black-owned private clinic opens its doors

A new black-owned clinic founded by three nurses has just opened its doors in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG – Nurses Paulinah Mafatshe, Mabu Sekhaolelo and Veronica Mogashoa have opened a private clinic in Mamelodi.

According to the Sowetan, Wellness Today is the first of its kind in the township, opening from 4 am to 7 pm and their prices range from R30 to R150.

The clinic offers services like child immunisation, family planning, HIV tests and counselling, influenza injections, minor wound care, TB screening, malaria screening and pregnancy tests.

Mafatshe's family home was transformed into the first of its kind in the area with two rooms turned into consulting facilities and the other two are reception and waiting areas.

One of the founders of the black-owned clinic, Mafatshe, told the publication they decided to open the facility because they were about to retire but still had a passion to help the sick.

Sekhaolelo said in about five years, they wanted to create jobs as they planned on expanding the facility.