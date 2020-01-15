First day of school in WC went well - Schäfer
While thousands of learners started and returned to school on Wednesday, there were still pupils who had not been placed.
CAPE TOWN - While thousands of learners started and returned to school on Wednesday, there were still pupils who had not been placed.
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that officials were currently determining what places had opened up in order to accommodate more learners.
The department said that pupil enrolment in the province had been growing at an average of 18,000 learners per year, which was making provisioning difficult.
MEC for Education Debbie Schäfer said that things went well today, adding that there were some hiccups but officials were on the ground ensuring that any problems at schools are resolved quickly.
"Today, the Western Cape welcomed 1 million learners starting the school year, including about 107,000 grade 1 learners and a projected 93,000 grade 8s. Two new schools opened this year - Delft High School and Disa Road Primary School. Other identified schools are receiving additional classrooms to accommodate growth."
#backtoschool WC Education MEC speaks about some of the challenges the WCED is facing. SF pic.twitter.com/G6NjaUIGNh— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2020
More in Local
-
Parents plead with Lesufi to bring back manual school registrations
-
Nersa tariff decision considered, Eskom, consumer and economy, court told
-
Blaze leaves over 140 homes, 300 people affected in Nomzamo
-
Employees evacuated as Benrose paint factory catches fire
-
Suspected poison victims in Wetton had food from unknown person - witness
-
Zondo Inquiry hears how fraud probe into Thoshan Panday, KZN top cops quashed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.