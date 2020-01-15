First day of school in WC went well - Schäfer

CAPE TOWN - While thousands of learners started and returned to school on Wednesday, there were still pupils who had not been placed.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that officials were currently determining what places had opened up in order to accommodate more learners.

The department said that pupil enrolment in the province had been growing at an average of 18,000 learners per year, which was making provisioning difficult.

MEC for Education Debbie Schäfer said that things went well today, adding that there were some hiccups but officials were on the ground ensuring that any problems at schools are resolved quickly.

"Today, the Western Cape welcomed 1 million learners starting the school year, including about 107,000 grade 1 learners and a projected 93,000 grade 8s. Two new schools opened this year - Delft High School and Disa Road Primary School. Other identified schools are receiving additional classrooms to accommodate growth."