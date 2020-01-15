Employees evacuated as Benrose paint factory catches fire

The Johannesburg Emergency Service said that two people had been treated for smoke inhalation.

JOHANNESBURG - A paint factory has caught fire in Benrose, Johannesburg.

It's not clear what caused the blaze, which began earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

The Johannesburg Emergency Service said that two people had been treated for smoke inhalation.

Spokesperson Nana Radebe said that everyone had been evacuated from the building.

"Fortunately, everyone had managed to evacuate. We are busy with damping down, then we'll do preliminary investigations on what caused the fire."