EFF condemns alleged arson attack at Sedibeng school

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the targeting of schools must be stopped.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the alleged arson attack at the Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School in the Vaal, describing it as a deliberate sabotage.

The school caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning, leaving the admin block destroyed.

While authorities were investigating the fire, some claimed that it was deliberate after three schools in the area were targeted in a similar manner in the past few weeks.

“There is no business, there is no economic desperation that can ever justify anybody from touching a school. It’s literally like stealing the future from our people. It is the stupidest, dumbest and most barbaric act that must be condemned with the harshest and deserved condemnation.”

He's called on EFF members in the Vaal district to safeguard schools.

“I don’t know who torched this school, but we are calling on all branches of the EFF in Sedibeng to start patrolling each and every school in the area. Let us resist the deliberate sabotage of our schools.”