Dept blames arsonists for Sebokeng school fire

JOHANNESBURG – Authorities are giving contradictory statements about the cause of Wednesday morning's blaze at Khutlo Tharo Secondary School in Sebokeng.

The Gauteng Education Department said arsonists were to blame for the fire at the admin building while police said they were still investigating.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the school to assess the extent of the damage.

Lesufi said he hoped the community of Sebokeng would help them track down those responsible.

“We can’t build schools for criminals to destroy. Actually, we’re building these schools to liberate criminals because if their children are liberated, there’ll be no need for them to do the things that they’re doing. We’re going to tell the community to own up and assist us to get these criminals that are burning our schools.”

It’s understood Gauteng Premier David Makhura will join Lesufi when he visits the school.

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “The purpose of the visit is also to pave the way forward on schooling processes.”