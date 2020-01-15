CT family distraught after dog allegedly shot by police dies

Nicole Adams told Eyewitness News that the shooting happened following a search at her home by anti-gang unit members in Bontehewuel Avenue.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel family is mourning the death of its dog, allegedly shot by a police officer during a raid at their home.

The operations took place on Sunday morning, moments after a shooting in the area.

Nicole Adams told Eyewitness News that her house was one of at least three searched by anti-gang unit members in Bontehewuel Avenue.

Adams said that anti-gang unit members entered her in-laws' home and then proceeded to her house at the back, explaining that they were searching for firearms.

She said that the officers were speaking to her husband while looking around their house when two other officers started arguing with her brother in the front house.

She said that the two cops demanded that her brother free her three dogs who were restrained in the yard but he refused.

The officers then apparently reached for their firearms and shot at the dogs.

Adams said that the smallest one, Skyler, a mixed Rottweiler, was wounded and died at the Grassy Park SPCA on Wednesday morning.

"I called my husband and told him that they were going to shoot the dogs. The one was shooting at the Rottweiler, the other was shooting at Skyler. All three of the dogs were on chains and they didn't even bark at the cops. Our dog was like our child and my husband is very upset."

Adams said that her husband had tried to lay a complaint with police but was advised he first needed to appoint a lawyer.

Police claim that the officers were attacked by one of the dogs.