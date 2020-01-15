Cop shot, wounded in Muizenberg

He has been taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

CAPE TOWN - A policeman has been shot and wounded in the Muizenberg area, in Cape Town, on Wednesday morning.

The constable was attacked after 6 am while he was on patrol.

He has been taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

A manhunt is now under way.

The police's Andre Traut said: “We will ensure the suspects involved in the matter are brought to book.”