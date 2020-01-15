Constable Thando Sigcu was a hero of the community, says close friend

Constable Thando Sigcu was fatally wounded while executing an arrest in the CBD last week.

CAPE TOWN - The death of a Cape Town police officer who was allegedly shot by a municipal law enforcement officer has been described as a loss to the entire community of Philippi.

The Hawks are investigating claims that a City of Cape Town officer fired the fatal shot but no arrests have been made.

Philippi resident Sekhonyana Rakaota has high praise for the slain constable, who was a close friend.

"In the community, he was one of the heroes. He used to say: 'I love to be a policeman, not to arrest people but to be a counselor and a mediator between the people'. So it was a shock."

Rakaota said that they bonded over their love for soccer, God and their families.

He said that Sigcu would share Bible quotes with him every morning.

"When I wake up I wish I could receive those messages as that would give me the will and spirit to start my day."

A memorial service will be held in Green Point on Thursday and Sigcu will be laid to rest next Saturday in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape.