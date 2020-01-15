Blaze leaves over 140 homes, 300 people affected in Nomzamo

The blaze ripped through two areas in the informal settlement on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A fire in Nomzamo in Strand has gutted over 140 homes, affecting more than 300 people.

It took firefighters more than three hours to extinguish the flames fanned by sweltering heat.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre's Samuel Freeman said: “The blaze destroyed structures in two areas, both in Nomzamo. Forty-nine structures have been destroyed and 124 people have been affected in Sollys Town. Thirty-six structures have been destroyed and 200 people have been affected in New Village.”

Authorities are assisting all those affected.