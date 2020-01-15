Blaze leaves over 140 homes, 300 people affected in Nomzamo
The blaze ripped through two areas in the informal settlement on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - A fire in Nomzamo in Strand has gutted over 140 homes, affecting more than 300 people.
The blaze ripped through two areas in the informal settlement on Tuesday.
It took firefighters more than three hours to extinguish the flames fanned by sweltering heat.
The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre's Samuel Freeman said: “The blaze destroyed structures in two areas, both in Nomzamo. Forty-nine structures have been destroyed and 124 people have been affected in Sollys Town. Thirty-six structures have been destroyed and 200 people have been affected in New Village.”
Authorities are assisting all those affected.
More in Local
-
First day of school in WC went well - Schäfer
-
Nersa tariff decision considered, Eskom, consumer and economy, court told
-
Employees evacuated as Benrose paint factory catches fire
-
Suspected poison victims in Wetton had food from unknown person - witness
-
Zondo Inquiry hears how fraud probe into Thoshan Panday, KZN top cops quashed
-
Mbalula has robust plan to turn 'broken' Prasa around
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.