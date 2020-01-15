Bergville Primary School kicks off the academic year with a protest
Principal Aleem Abrahams, his teachers and parents have had enough of violence, substance abuse and poor school infrastructure.
CAPE TOWN - A Bishop Lavis school has started the academic year on Wednesday with a demonstration.
Bergville Primary School is concerned about the deterioration of moral standards in the community.
The school is faced with a range of challenges, including gang violence and substance abuse.
Demonstrators stood with placards and written on each poster is a different value such as respect and accountability.
He stressed it’s time the community takes ownership of their school.
“We are trying to get the community back on track, that’s why we're involving all stakeholders.”
Last year this time, there was another picket due to overcrowding and a lack of security.
Abrahams said while there was some intervention, there were still on average 59 learners crammed into a class.
#BergvillePrimary Bergville Primary in Bishop Lavis has started the academic year with a demonstration. KP pic.twitter.com/w8LT3bOb5W— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2020
#BergvillePrimary Principal Aleem Abrahams says it’s time the community takes ownership of their school.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 15, 2020
The demonstration was organized by the Bishop Lavis Action Community (BLAC). KP pic.twitter.com/hIR28idc5P
