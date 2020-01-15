View all in Latest
Bergville Primary School kicks off the academic year with a protest

Principal Aleem Abrahams, his teachers and parents have had enough of violence, substance abuse and poor school infrastructure.

Principal Aleem Abrahams, teachers and parents protest at Bergville Primary School over a range of challenges, including gang violence and substance abuse. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
Principal Aleem Abrahams, teachers and parents protest at Bergville Primary School over a range of challenges, including gang violence and substance abuse. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - A Bishop Lavis school has started the academic year on Wednesday with a demonstration.

Bergville Primary School is concerned about the deterioration of moral standards in the community.

The school is faced with a range of challenges, including gang violence and substance abuse.

Demonstrators stood with placards and written on each poster is a different value such as respect and accountability.

Principal Aleem Abrahams, his teachers and parents have had enough of violence, substance abuse and poor school infrastructure.

He stressed it’s time the community takes ownership of their school.

“We are trying to get the community back on track, that’s why we're involving all stakeholders.”

Last year this time, there was another picket due to overcrowding and a lack of security.

Abrahams said while there was some intervention, there were still on average 59 learners crammed into a class.

Timeline

