Bathu sneakers to expand footprint, create jobs with new warehouse, stores
The opening of the warehouse in Centurion is expected to create about 100 jobs.
JOHANNESBURG - Popular South African sneaker brand Bathu continues to make waves.
Known for its colourful and bold designs, the brand has announced that it is opening a warehouse in Centurion.
Founder and CEO Theo Baloyi, who began his business from his room in Alexandra in 2015, said this was a major milestone for the local brand as it begins to cement its place as one of the best in the country.
Baloyi said that the brand was also seeking to benchmark itself with the best of the best across the world as a proudly African sneaker brand and for this to be ensured, the move to Centurion allowed the brand to corporatise itself as a business and increase its capacity to deliver more sneakers to feed the public's demand. This would all be done as a process of improving the brand to rival all the biggest brands in the world.
The Bathu sneaker warehouse in Centurion, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied
Baloyi further stated: “For the year 2020, Bathu will see an increase in the number of retail stores across the country and an increase of its brand footprint into the SADC region in countries like Botswana. This is the determination of a brand that is looking to expand its reach and impact in the lives of the consumers that purchase the sneakers in their communities."
The sneaker warehouse will officially open on 1 March 2020.
Timeline
