Zondo to announce decision on Zuma state capture summons

The commission has until the end of February to conclude its hearings. And it seems Zuma’s appearance is its first order of business when it resumes on Tuesday.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to announce on Tuesday morning whether his legal team will issue a summons for former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the state capture commission at the end of the month.

The commission's legal team said it would apply for an order as the inquiry resumes hearings after the Christmas break.

Zuma failed to appear last year, saying he was ill after he had requested a postponement to deal with his corruption case.

The commission has until the end of February to conclude its hearings. And it seems Zuma’s appearance is its first order of business when it resumes on Tuesday.

The commission’s legal team wants him to appear from 27-31 January.

It has requested Zondo to approve a summons compelling the former president to appear.

Colonel Christine Anderson, who’s expected to shed light on the landing of the Gupta’s private aircraft at the Waterkloof Airbase, will also take the hot seat.

The commission will also focus on hearings related to law enforcement agencies later in the week.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

