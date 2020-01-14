Zondo to announce decision on Zuma state capture summons
The commission has until the end of February to conclude its hearings. And it seems Zuma’s appearance is its first order of business when it resumes on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to announce on Tuesday morning whether his legal team will issue a summons for former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the state capture commission at the end of the month.
The commission's legal team said it would apply for an order as the inquiry resumes hearings after the Christmas break.
Media Statement.#StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/3s70rnQNSX— State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) January 10, 2020
Zuma failed to appear last year, saying he was ill after he had requested a postponement to deal with his corruption case.
The commission has until the end of February to conclude its hearings. And it seems Zuma’s appearance is its first order of business when it resumes on Tuesday.
The commission’s legal team wants him to appear from 27-31 January.
It has requested Zondo to approve a summons compelling the former president to appear.
Colonel Christine Anderson, who’s expected to shed light on the landing of the Gupta’s private aircraft at the Waterkloof Airbase, will also take the hot seat.
The commission will also focus on hearings related to law enforcement agencies later in the week.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Politics
-
'Eskom's problems are not new': Mondli Gungubele backs Pravin Gordhan
-
Parliament: Malema's threats to disrupt Sona irresponsible
-
Mashatile: Eskom should be shifted to Energy Dept
-
DA wants MPs to return from holiday to discuss Eskom's problems
-
Bathabile Dlamini endorses new LGBTIQ desk after Nare Mphela's murder
-
After 'shocking discovery' of service delivery in NC, ANC promises to do better
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.