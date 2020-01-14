WCED ready to welcome new and returning learners for 2020 academic year
More than 1.1 million learners start or return to schools in the province on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - On the eve of the 2020 academic year, the Western Cape Education Department said that it was prepared and ready.
The department said that textbook and stationery orders had already been delivered to schools.
The provincial Education Department said that learner numbers had increased in grades 1 and 8.
About 107,000 pupils will start primary school, while over 93,000 will embark on their high school careers.
Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that there were 69,000 Grade R learners.
"A very big warm welcome to all our new learners and parents. We will be looking very closely at improving levels of functionality at schools and we will continue to create values-driven school environments."
The department said that officials were also hard at work trying to accommodate learners who had not yet been placed.
An additional 109 mobile classrooms would be placed in areas where there was a high demand.
Timeline
