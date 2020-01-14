WATCH LIVE: Zondo to announce decision on summons for Zuma

The commission's legal team said it would apply for an order as the inquiry resumes hearings after the Christmas break.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to announce on Tuesday morning whether his legal team will issue a summons for former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the state capture commission at the end of the month.

Follow proceedings below.

When he did appear in July, Zuma’s legal team butted heads with the commission’s evidence leaders over their line of questioning.

The former president was cross-examined about the evidence of former Government Communications Information Systems (GCIS) director-general Themba Maseko, former Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor and former Minister Barbara Hogan, among others, linking him to dodgy demands made to government officials in his name by members of the Gupta family.

Zuma failed to appear in 2019, saying he was ill after he had also requested a postponement to deal with his corruption case.

Now the commission wants him to appear from 27 to 31 January 2020.