SAA doesn't have money, says Outa over R12.6m Zim court order

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has questioned why it’s taken Zimbabwe more than a decade to demand close to R13 million from South African Airways (SAA) over outstanding meteorological weather service fees.

Last week, the high court in Zimbabwe ordered SAA to settle its R12.6 million bill with Zimbabwe's Environment Water and Climate Ministry for services rendered since 2006.

SAA is now preparing to appeal the judgement.

Outa's Wayne Duvenage said SAA's creditors were queuing up to get their money back.

“They are trying to make sure they get paid now before it goes into potential liquidation, so everyone is queuing to get what they believe is due to them. It’s bad timing because SAA doesn’t have any money.”