Ramaphosa to deliver keynote address at Business Economic Indaba

This year's economic indaba is themed "activating actual outcomes", it’s aimed at developing new partnerships to rescue South Africa's economy.

JOHANNESBURG - Business leaders, politicians, labour and civil society representatives are meeting in Sandton for the annual Business Economic Indaba on Tuesday morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address, where he's expected to address concerns around cash-strapped state-owned entities, like Eskom.

This year's economic indaba is themed "activating actual outcomes," and it’s aimed at developing new partnerships to rescue South Africa's battered economy.

Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana said it was pivotal that business and government put their heads together to address the serious economic crisis the country was facing.

Konrad Reuss is Standard and Poor's Global sub-Saharan managing director. He said tough decisions needed to be made to steer the economy in the right direction.

“The challenge around the power crisis, we want to see how this government will put momentum despite the fact that the factionalism we have.”

Government's debt has ballooned from 26% in 2008 to 56 % of GDP in 2019.

The unemployment rate has also risen to more than 29%.