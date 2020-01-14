Ramaphosa: SA needs policies that will support higher growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa needed to embark on serious reforms in order to reposition itself to become an investor-friendly country.

Ramaphosa was addressing the Business Indaba at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg.

He said that the indaba came at a difficult time, with a struggling economy and a high unemployment rate.

The president said that the country must focus on policy choices that would support higher growth.

"...that will also support employment and attract investment but also, more importantly, competitiveness of our economy and if we can do that and embark on those reforms and interventions that can reposition our country, we are well-positioned."