Ramaphosa: Maponya was a soldier for the economic emancipation of his people
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Maponya should be remembered for the role he played in the liberation of South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to business giant Richard Maponya saying he was always at the frontline of the economic emancipation of his people.
Ramaphosa delivered a eulogy at Maponya's funeral service at the University of Johannesburg's campus in Soweto.
GALLERY: High-profile guests pay tribute to Richard Maponya
Maponya died last week following a short illness at the age of 99.
Ramaphosa said that Maponya should be remembered for the role he played in the liberation of South Africa.
"Richard Pelwana Maponya was one of our country's most devoted patriots. He loved his country and he loved his people. He was a soldier, not of the battlefield but at the frontline of the struggle for economic emancipation of his people - a struggle that endures to this day."
More in Local
-
Waterkloof looked like it was captured by India delegation, Zondo Inquiry told
-
NC cops arrest 2 men for possession of stolen diesel, bribery
-
Lesufi: Gauteng schools ready to welcome new learners
-
CARTOON: The ANC's number crunching
-
CT traffic officer hijacked; patrol car used in second robbery
-
Peter Moyo to appeal latest ruling in bid to get Old Mutual job back
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.