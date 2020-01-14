View all in Latest
Ramaphosa: Maponya was a soldier for the economic emancipation of his people

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Maponya should be remembered for the role he played in the liberation of South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and first lady Tshepo Motsepe at the funeral of the late Dr Richard Maponya on 14 January 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa and first lady Tshepo Motsepe at the funeral of the late Dr Richard Maponya on 14 January 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to business giant Richard Maponya saying he was always at the frontline of the economic emancipation of his people.

Ramaphosa delivered a eulogy at Maponya's funeral service at the University of Johannesburg's campus in Soweto.

Maponya died last week following a short illness at the age of 99.

Ramaphosa said that Maponya should be remembered for the role he played in the liberation of South Africa.

"Richard Pelwana Maponya was one of our country's most devoted patriots. He loved his country and he loved his people. He was a soldier, not of the battlefield but at the frontline of the struggle for economic emancipation of his people - a struggle that endures to this day."

