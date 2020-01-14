Old Mutual wins appeal against Peter Moyo reinstatement

Judgment was handed down on Tuesday morning and the application was dismissed with costs.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has upheld Old Mutual’s appeal against the temporary reinstatement of its sacked chief executive Peter Moyo.

Old Mutual has been locked in a dispute with Moyo since it suspended him in May last year in relation to an alleged conflict of interest.