Old Mutual reinstatement case far from over, says Peter Moyo's lawyer

Old Mutual has been locked in a dispute with Moyo since it suspended him in May 2019 in relation to an alleged conflict of interest.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal counsel for axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo is confident that they will still win their case against the company.

The High Court in Johannesburg has ruled that Old Mutual does not have to reinstate Moyo.

The court has upheld the insurance and banking group's appeal against him, with costs.

Moyo's lawyer, Eric Mabuza, said that they would appeal, so Moyo was still entitled to go back to work.

"In the interim, because we are lodging an appeal, Old Mutual will not be able to appoint a CEO."

He said that the case was far from over.

"This is really a sideshow because you must remember this was an interim reinstatement. The real case is about permanent reinstatement or damages, as well as the delinquent application that is still pending."