Old Mutual reinstatement case far from over, says Peter Moyo's lawyer
Old Mutual has been locked in a dispute with Moyo since it suspended him in May 2019 in relation to an alleged conflict of interest.
JOHANNESBURG - Legal counsel for axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo is confident that they will still win their case against the company.
The High Court in Johannesburg has ruled that Old Mutual does not have to reinstate Moyo.
The court has upheld the insurance and banking group's appeal against him, with costs.
Old Mutual has been locked in a dispute with Moyo since it suspended him in May 2019 in relation to an alleged conflict of interest.
Moyo's lawyer, Eric Mabuza, said that they would appeal, so Moyo was still entitled to go back to work.
"In the interim, because we are lodging an appeal, Old Mutual will not be able to appoint a CEO."
He said that the case was far from over.
"This is really a sideshow because you must remember this was an interim reinstatement. The real case is about permanent reinstatement or damages, as well as the delinquent application that is still pending."
More in Business
-
Rand slips as Woolworths, Old Mutual lead stocks higher
-
Ramaphosa: SA needs policies that will support higher growth
-
No SA banks affected by malware attacks - Sabric
-
Peter Moyo to appeal latest ruling in bid to get Old Mutual job back
-
SAA doesn't have money, says Outa over R12.6m Zim court order
-
Busa: SA can recover from state capture
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.