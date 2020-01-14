‘We’ll leave no stone unturned’: NW cops vow to catch Hebron killers

The bodies of the 68-year-old woman and her child were found in their house by her younger daughter over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Police Commissioner Sello Kwena has condemned the killing of a mother and her daughter in Hebron.

The bodies of the 68-year-old woman and her child were found in their house by her younger daughter over the weekend.

Police said the mother's body was found lying in a pool of blood in the living room while her daughter was found in a bathtub with her hands and feet tied up.

Police said during the discovery valuables, including a plasma television, DVD player and cellphones, were found missing from the house.

Kwena has directed law enforcement authorities to find the perpetrators of the crime.

#sapsNW PC, Lt Gen Sello Kwena condemns incident in which a mother and her daughter were killed during a house robbery on 11/01 in Lesetlhaneng Section, Hebron near Ga-Rankuwa. Suspects sought. #TrioCrimes #CrimeStop MEhttps://t.co/mDeqVgp8gJ pic.twitter.com/igHXXD1GDf — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 13, 2020

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said, “We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that those who committed this crime are tracked down and arrested. The commissioner has sent his heartfelt condolences.”

The commissioner has urged the community to remain calm and not to take the law into their own hands.