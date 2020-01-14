View all in Latest
No SA banks affected by malware attacks - Sabric

Cybersecurity and anti-virus provider Kaspersky issued a statement on Monday titled Silence before the storm about potential malware attacks on major banks in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) said that no local banks had been affected by potential malware attacks and the institutions were operating as usual.

Cybersecurity and anti-virus provider Kaspersky issued a statement on Monday titled Silence before the storm about potential malware attacks on major banks in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

It stated that the Russian 'silence' hacking group was probably responsible.

Sabric's Susan Potgieter said that the banking industry took cybersecurity very seriously and had robust strategies in place.

"There's been no impact on our banks to date and it's business as usual, with all banking services operating normally. We do, however, take this very seriously and all banks will continue to be vigilant and monitor the situation very closely."

Timeline

