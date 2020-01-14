NC cops arrest 2 men for possession of stolen diesel, bribery

Officers stopped a bakkie on Monday morning and discovered the fuel. The pair apparently couldn't explain why they were transporting such a large amount of diesel.

CAPE TOWN - Kathu police have arrested two men for being in possession of suspected stolen diesel worth R25,000 in the Northern Cape.

Officers stopped a bakkie on Monday morning and discovered the fuel. The pair apparently couldn't explain why they were transporting such a large amount of diesel.

They then allegedly tried to bribe the officials.

The police's Mohale Ramatseba said: "They will receive an additional charge of bribery and they will appear in court soon."