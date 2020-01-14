Motsuenyane urges Nafcoc to create unity in its ranks
Speaking at the funeral service of his long-time friend Richard Maponya, Sam Motsuenyane said he was disturbed by infighting in the leadership of Nafcoc, which he, Maponya and others worked so hard to establish.
JOHANNESBURG - The founding chairperson of African Bank Sam Motsuenyane said that if the leadership of the business chamber National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) failed in its mission, the black community would remain in poverty for a very long time.
Motsuenyane was speaking at the funeral service of businessman Richard Maponya in Soweto.
Maponya died last week following a short illness at the age of 99.
He was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon at the West Park cemetery.
Nafcoc was established in the 60s by black traders.
Its founding fathers included Maponya and Motsuenyane.
Speaking at the funeral service of his long-time friend, Motsuenyane said he was disturbed by infighting in the leadership of the organisation, which he, Maponya and others worked so hard to establish.
"I am deeply distressed that Nafcoc, after 55 years, is still battling to create unity, peace and stability within its ranks."
Motsuenyane, who first met Maponya in 1954, said that the country had lost one of the leading businessmen who had a desire to learn.
Maponya‘s funereal service was attended by South Africans from the business community, politicians and celebrities.
