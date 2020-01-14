Michaela Williams murder suspect's parole process under investigation
The suspect was released on parole last year after serving 13 years of a 20-year sentence for the rape and attempted murder of an 8-year-old girl in Mitchells Plain in 2005.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Correctional Services said that it was probing a matter involving a parolee recently arrested in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old Pelican Park girl.
The man appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday for the murder of Michaela Williams, who was last seen alive outside her home in New Horizons last Tuesday.
The accused led police to an area in Schaapkraal in Philippi two days later, where the girl's body was found.
The 8-year-old girl was found covered in blood a day after she was raped and stabbed with a pair of scissors by the same man accused of killing 12-year-old Michaela Williams. She is now 23-years-old.
Her mother, who attended court proceedings yesterday, explained none of them were informed by the parole officer that the girl's attacker would be released.
The woman said that the first time they realised that the man had been granted parole was when they saw him back in the community, where he threatened to find her daughter and finish what he had started.
"The time that he was in jail, he was quite well. When she found out he was out on parole, I had to take her away from where she was staying and put her in a safe place, to protect my child."
The Department of Correctional Services' Singabakho Nxumalo said that they were aware of the mother's concerns and had launched an investigation to check if all the correct processes were followed when the convicted rapist was considered for parole placement.
He stressed that a victim must be informed before a perpetrator was considered for parole.
"It is standard procedure for every inmate who is about to be considered for parole placement there must something called a victim-centred dialogue - that's when the victim and the perpetrator sit together and move towards the process of forgiveness. We do this in order to ensure that the victim is aware of what's happening in the life of the perpetrator."
