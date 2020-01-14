Massmart closures: Talks under way with unions as over 1,000 jobs on the line
Retail giant Massmart is to close the outlets, citing their underperformance. This will add to the country’s growing unemployment crisis.
JOHANNESBURG – More than 1,000 jobs could be at risk at 34 Dion-Wired Masscash stores.
Retail giant Massmart is to close outlets, citing their underperformance. This will add to the country’s growing unemployment crisis.
* Massmart in talks to close some stores, could cut 1,440 jobs
Dion-Wired is expected to be the hardest hit by imminent retrenchments with all 23 branches being reviewed and most of their employees running the risk of being jobless.
Corporate affairs executive Brian Leroni said: “In total, we have 1,440 associates affected by the announcement. Around 624 are Dion-Wired employees while the remaining employees are with Masscash wholesale.”
Leroni said they were set to start their consultation process.
“We’ve informed affected employees and we’re in discussion with the unions.”
This restructuring comes just five months after new CEO Mitchell Slape started at the company.
