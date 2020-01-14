View all in Latest
Lesufi: Gauteng schools ready to welcome new learners

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that while his department was still struggling to place all pupils who applied on time, his department was ready for the 2020 academic year.

200114-lesufi3-edjpg
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that 99.2% of grade 1 and 8 pupils who applied on time would be in class for the start of the 2020 academic year on Wednesday.

He said that the remaining 0.8% would not be in school due to late registration, outstanding documentation and other issues.

[Lesufi has given an update](https://ewn.co.za/Topic/Panyaza-Lesufi) on the appeals process and late registration, with public schools officially opening tomorrow across the country.

The MEC said that while his department was still struggling to place all pupils who applied on time, his department was ready for the 2020 academic year.

“Our educators and infrastructure are ready but most importantly, the schools are ready to welcome the new learners.”

Lesufi has urged parents who had not confirmed their placements to do so by midnight.

“Even if you are dissatisfied with the school where we placed your child, accept that offer because we are opening those offers to parents who apply late.”

The department said that late applications would be open tomorrow until 25 January.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

