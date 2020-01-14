Lesufi anticipating high volume of late school placement applications

The Education Department had been struggling to place some pupils due to late registration, outstanding documents and other issues.

JOHANNESBURG - With the 2020 academic year set to begin on Wednesday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that his department was anticipating a high volume of late applications and officials had been deployed across the province to assist parents.

Lesufi said that he expected over 99% of grade 1 and 8 pupils who applied on time through the online application system to be in class tomorrow.

The Education Department had been struggling to place some pupils due to late registration, outstanding documents and other issues.

The Gauteng Education Department was gearing up for a busy day tomorrow as it kickstarts the 2020 academic year.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that parents of grade 1 and 8 pupils who have not yet applied would be allowed from tomorrow until the 24 January to apply.

"We are now opening for late registration tomorrow and I say reluctantly so because we are now overburdening the system."

He said that one of the biggest challenges facing the department was capacity, with some parents unwilling to accept their placement offers.

Parents who had not submitted the required documents and those who still needed assistance were advised to visit their district offices.

WATCH: 99.2% of placement applicants will be in class on first day of school - Lesufi