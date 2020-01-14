Last-minute back-to-school shopping has parents fuming at Education Dept
Many of the parents said that they only received confirmation from the Education Department on where their children had been placed on Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - As parents who left their back to school shopping to the very last minute flock to uniform and stationery shops on Tuesday afternoon, many have blamed the Education Department for this.
Government schools reopen on Wednesday for the 2020 academic year.
The queue to get into the schoolwear shop in Booysens is rather lengthy and parents are still streaming in.
That's because the store is the go-to shop for schools in the south.
"I was expecting the other school to take him then he was taken by this school that I don't like, so that's the reason why I had to do the last minute shopping because I didn't know which uniform to buy."
One woman said that the last-minute changes in her family had brought her here.
"Having to move from one area to another area. I only found out that my daughter was accepted at the school at 12pm today."
Some parents have abandoned their bid for new school uniforms because of the long queues, saying they would try again tomorrow.
