View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Last-minute back-to-school shopping has parents fuming at Education Dept

Many of the parents said that they only received confirmation from the Education Department on where their children had been placed on Tuesday morning.

FILE: Parents purchasing school uniforms and supplies for their children the day before schools reopen. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Parents purchasing school uniforms and supplies for their children the day before schools reopen. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As parents who left their back to school shopping to the very last minute flock to uniform and stationery shops on Tuesday afternoon, many have blamed the Education Department for this.

Government schools reopen on Wednesday for the 2020 academic year.

The queue to get into the schoolwear shop in Booysens is rather lengthy and parents are still streaming in.

That's because the store is the go-to shop for schools in the south.

Many of the parents said that they only received confirmation from the Education Department on where their children had been placed on Tuesday morning.

"I was expecting the other school to take him then he was taken by this school that I don't like, so that's the reason why I had to do the last minute shopping because I didn't know which uniform to buy."

One woman said that the last-minute changes in her family had brought her here.

"Having to move from one area to another area. I only found out that my daughter was accepted at the school at 12pm today."

Some parents have abandoned their bid for new school uniforms because of the long queues, saying they would try again tomorrow.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA