It was unusual for Zuma to know of Gupta landing, Zondo Inquiry hears

Lieutenant-Colonel Christine Anderson told the inquiry that it was unusual that she was told by Bruce Koloane, then in charge of protocol, that former President Jacob Zuma was aware of the flight landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base, as this had never happened before.

Lieutenant-Colonel Christine Anderson was the first witness to testify before the state capture inquiry when it resumed work on Tuesday.

Earlier, the inquiry decided it would not immediately summons Zuma to testify before it at the end of this month as he’s due to go overseas next week for intensive medical treatment and won’t be available before March.

She said that part of her job was to ensure that the president, deputy president, minister of defence and other top brass were never exposed to any embarrassment.

"But the way Ambassador Koloane constantly referred to the knowledge of the president of this flight, I did not feel in my position I can query or question this."

Meanwhile, Zuma will not testify before the commission this month, due to apparent ill-health. Deputy Chief Justice Raymon Zondo is weighing up whether to accept Zuma’s lawyers’ offer that the head of Zuma’s medical team inform him about this behind closed doors in his chambers.

"It seems what he’s offering me to see may reveal his illness and I have some discomfort with having to see any information relating to anybody’s illness as such."

