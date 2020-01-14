View all in Latest
Eskom warns system under pressure after heavy rain in Mpumalanga

Eskom says the heavy rainfall in Mpumalanga this week caused disruptions to its coal supply overnight.

Picture: Pexels
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - After a few consecutive days without load shedding, Eskom is now warning that the power system is under pressure this morning following heavy storms and rain in Mpumalanga.

Most of South Africa's coal-fired electricity plants are in that province.

Wet coal contributed to last month's rolling blackouts which were ramped up to stage 6, catching the country off guard and prompting the president to return from a state visit to Egypt.

Eskom says the heavy rainfall in Mpumalanga this week caused disruptions to its coal supply overnight but it’s managed to recover before the peak morning demand.

In a statement, the utility says engineers are working the system.

“Should we lose generation units during the day, we will use emergency reserves. However, if we experience drastic changes to the system, load shedding may have to be implemented.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

