'Eskom's problems are not new': Mondli Gungubele backs Pravin Gordhan
Labour federation Cosatu and some of its unions are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Gordhan over the power crisis at Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele has come out in defence of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, calling on anyone with evidence of wrongdoing to come forward.
But Gungubele said minister can't be blamed as Eskom’s problems aren’t new.
“Those who think Gordhan must go must come with concrete reasons. Eskom’s problems are systemic. They are not new. Knowing Pravin, he is the chair you need now for Eskom. I’m taking that risk with consequences.”
The calls for Gordhan to be sacked follow a claim by Deputy President David Mabuza that Ramaphosa had been misled by Eskom management when he told the nation there would be no load shedding until 13 January.
Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is warning it will disrupt the State of the Nation Address next month if Ramaphosa doesn’t fire Gordhan.
The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has also called for Gordhan to resign.
Speaking to 702's Nickolaus Bauer, Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said they believe Eskom will not improve with Gordhan at the helm.
"We have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he is not the right man for the job. We need someone who prioritises the prosperity of this country and small businesses," said Khaya Xaba, national spokesperson of Nehawu.
"They are using state capture as a scapegoat, but you can't necessarily blame state capture for load shedding. Some of the problems affecting Eskom has long been in the running including the non-service of machinery and proper governance."
