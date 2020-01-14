Eskom: No load shedding expected on Tuesday

The power company said its teams were working around the clock to bring units back online after breakdowns and planned maintenance.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom on Monday said its emergency reserves would supplement a shortfall in generation capacity on Tuesday should the need arise.

The utility said no load shedding was expected on Tuesday.

Eskom has once again called on customers to reduce demand as it works to improve the effectiveness of its maintenance.