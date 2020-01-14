View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Eskom: Municipalities must be prepared for stage 8 load shedding

Last month, the utility implemented stage 6 rolling blackouts, which caught residents, businesses and municipalities off guard.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Several municipalities have not yet communicated their plan with Eskom should the power company implement stage eight load shedding.

Last month, the utility implemented stage 6 rolling blackouts, which caught residents, businesses and municipalities off guard.

The state-owned entity has since held meetings with municipalities to encourage them to update their emergency plans to make provision for even darker days.

Eskom’s Dikatso Mothae said while the risk of stage eight low shedding was low, municipalities must be prepared.

“In terms of planning purposes, we have to make sure that those schedules are available. We have engaged municipalities, asking that they do the same.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA