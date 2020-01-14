Eskom: Municipalities must be prepared for stage 8 load shedding

Last month, the utility implemented stage 6 rolling blackouts, which caught residents, businesses and municipalities off guard.

JOHANNESBURG - Several municipalities have not yet communicated their plan with Eskom should the power company implement stage eight load shedding.

The state-owned entity has since held meetings with municipalities to encourage them to update their emergency plans to make provision for even darker days.

Eskom’s Dikatso Mothae said while the risk of stage eight low shedding was low, municipalities must be prepared.

“In terms of planning purposes, we have to make sure that those schedules are available. We have engaged municipalities, asking that they do the same.”