DA to approach Public Protector over damage to rail infrastructure

The DA's Daylin Mitchell says the ombudsman is investigating the police's inability to identify perpetrators and make arrests after waves of arson and vandalism attacks.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said it would write to the Public Protector for an urgent update on damage to rail infrastructure.

Yesterday, the party condemned the vandalism and cable theft which has crippled the central line.

The line has been suspended between Chris Hani and Kapteinsklip train stations since November.

The DA's Daylin Mitchell said in the wake of yet another passenger rail failure, it wants to appeal to all residents to submit comments to the Western Cape police ombudsman.

Mitchell said the ombudsman was investigating the police's inability to identify perpetrators and make arrests following waves of arson attacks and vandalism.

“Acts of vandalism, theft and arson continue to hold thousands of commuters to ransom. It affects jobs and the economy in the metro.”