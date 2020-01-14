View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

DA to approach Public Protector over damage to rail infrastructure

The DA's Daylin Mitchell says the ombudsman is investigating the police's inability to identify perpetrators and make arrests after waves of arson and vandalism attacks.

FILE: A Metrorail train set alight in Firgrove, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: A Metrorail train set alight in Firgrove, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied.
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said it would write to the Public Protector for an urgent update on damage to rail infrastructure.

Yesterday, the party condemned the vandalism and cable theft which has crippled the central line.

The line has been suspended between Chris Hani and Kapteinsklip train stations since November.

The DA's Daylin Mitchell said in the wake of yet another passenger rail failure, it wants to appeal to all residents to submit comments to the Western Cape police ombudsman.

Mitchell said the ombudsman was investigating the police's inability to identify perpetrators and make arrests following waves of arson attacks and vandalism.

“Acts of vandalism, theft and arson continue to hold thousands of commuters to ransom. It affects jobs and the economy in the metro.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA