CT traffic officer hijacked; patrol car used in second robbery

CAPE TOWN - A City of Cape Town traffic officer was robbed of her patrol vehicle and personal items in Eerste River.

The officer dropped a colleague at home around late on Monday night when a group of suspects accosted her.

According to police, the patrol vehicle was then used to hijack another vehicle.

The city's Maxine Bezuidenhout: "Both vehicles were later recovered on Old Faure Road close to the military base. The traffic officer was unharmed but extremely traumatised by the incident and she is receiving counselling and support from the department. We appeal to anyone who might have information about the incident to please contact the city's public emergency communications centre on 021 4807700 or the police's 10111 number."