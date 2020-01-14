View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

CT forum calls for permanent solution from govt over school placement issues

Provincial spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said an additional 109 mobile classrooms were placed in areas where there was a high demand.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
3 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The clamouring for space at government schools may prove to be a headache for provincial education officials. The Western Cape Education Department says it’s doing all it can to accommodate learners.

On Wednesday, thousands of learners start or return to school.

Provincial spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said an additional 109 mobile classrooms were placed in areas where there was a high demand.

However, Mitchells Plain Education Forum chairperson Colleen Daniels-Horswell called on governments to implement more permanent solutions.

“We need schools and we need a system that addresses the needs of every child.”

She said every year learner was not placed.

“What happens to these children who are not placed in school? Are there things for them to do or do they just become another nameless face in society?”

The department was not able to say exactly how many children still needed to be placed.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA