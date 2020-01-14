CT forum calls for permanent solution from govt over school placement issues
Provincial spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said an additional 109 mobile classrooms were placed in areas where there was a high demand.
CAPE TOWN - The clamouring for space at government schools may prove to be a headache for provincial education officials. The Western Cape Education Department says it’s doing all it can to accommodate learners.
On Wednesday, thousands of learners start or return to school.
However, Mitchells Plain Education Forum chairperson Colleen Daniels-Horswell called on governments to implement more permanent solutions.
“We need schools and we need a system that addresses the needs of every child.”
She said every year learner was not placed.
“What happens to these children who are not placed in school? Are there things for them to do or do they just become another nameless face in society?”
The department was not able to say exactly how many children still needed to be placed.
