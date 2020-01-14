Collins Chabane was 'instructed' to remove Maseko, state capture inquiry told
This is according to testimony before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday by Chabane’s former advisor, Ronald Shingange.
CAPE TOWN - The late former Minister in the Presidency Collins Chabane was allegedly "instructed" to remove Themba Maseko from his post as director-general of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).
This is according to testimony before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday by Chabane’s former advisor, Ronald Shingange.
Maseko was shunted sideways and replaced by Mzwanele Manyi as head of GCIS.
Maseko previously told the inquiry that the Gupta family wanted the R600m GCIS media budget to be spent on their newspaper, The New Age.
This was the exchange between Ronald Shingange, advisor to the late minister Collins Chabane, and the chairperson of the state capture inquiry, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, today:
"You and minister Chabane were going into a meeting about a week after Mr Maseko’s removal from GCIS and you asked him the question: 'Why was Themba removed?' And what was his [Mr Chabane’s] answer?" Zondo asked.
"That I was instructed. Then I shrugged and said, OK," Shingange replied.
Shingange said that he didn’t ask any further questions.
"That was it. I never followed up as to why, and by who, because my common assumption was that obviously it can be only one person who can instruct him, which is the appointing authority, which was the
president."
Former President Jacob Zuma last year told the commission he couldn’t remember issuing an instruction that Maseko be axed for failing to cooperate with the Guptas over the GCIS advertising budget.
