CoCT Health Dept determined to find cause of Wetton poisoning incident

Six people collapsed in Wetton on Monday after they apparently consumed a toxic substance.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Health Department is determined to get to the bottom of a suspected poisoning incident.

Six people collapsed in Wetton on Monday after they apparently consumed a toxic substance.

They were all hospitalised. Five of the victims remain in a critical condition.

Once the cause has been confirmed, the department will determine what the victims ingested, find the source and more details to prevent a recurrence.

Community Services and Health Mayco member Zahid Badroodien: "We don't want to speculate on the possible cause until blood tests and clinical samples have been completed and interviews have also been conducted with those affected. Investigations of this nature take some time to complete, so we ask the public and the media to please bear with us."