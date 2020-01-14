Busa: SA can recover from state capture
Busa president Sipho Pityana said the country needed all its leaders to work together on a recovery plan.
JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) on Tuesday said the country had the capability to recover from state capture.
Government, business, labour and civil society representatives gathered in Sandton on Tuesday for a workshop aimed at finding solutions to deal with the economic crisis facing South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to deliver the keynote address.
“Given all of our strengths, it should be possible to act and we need to emerge from this gathering with a clear and common view of what action looks like.”
