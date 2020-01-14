Back to school: Sadtu raises concerns over unplaced pupils in Gauteng
Sadtu's Gauteng secretary Tseliso Ledimo said late registrations put teachers under pressure, as they needed to plan.
JOHANNESBURG - Teachers union Sadtu on Tuesday expressed concerns about the number of children who had not been placed in Gauteng schools.
Schools reopen on Wednesday after the Christmas break. Several parents are still queuing outside district offices hoping to find late placement for their children.
“It puts a strain on teachers because applications will be processed now and the class sizes will grow. Teachers will sit with bigger classes.”
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to give feedback on placements on Tuesday.
