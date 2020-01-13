View all in Latest
Zikalala's pledge to rebuild storm-damaged KZN schools welcomed

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala made the assurance during his visit to the Harry Gwala District - one of the areas worst hit by the storm last year.

One of the schools damaged by a storm in the Harry Gwala District in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
One of the schools damaged by a storm in the Harry Gwala District in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal premier's pledge to rebuild schools damaged by storms has been welcomed by some political parties in the province.

Sihle Zikalala made the assurance during his visit to the Harry Gwala District - one of the areas worst hit by the storm last year.

The premier said that the more than 100 learning facilities were expected to be ready for the new school year on Tuesday.

He said that at least 445 incidents, including drownings, strong winds, fires and hailstorms, had been reported to disaster management centres.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Imran Keeka: "We remain committed to ensuring that all of the learners should be in a proper learning and teaching environment from day one and no false hope should be given that this will be the case both by the Premier and MEC Mshengu."

