Zikalala's pledge to rebuild storm-damaged KZN schools welcomed

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal premier's pledge to rebuild schools damaged by storms has been welcomed by some political parties in the province.

Sihle Zikalala made the assurance during his visit to the Harry Gwala District - one of the areas worst hit by the storm last year.

The premier said that the more than 100 learning facilities were expected to be ready for the new school year on Tuesday.

News: Learning will commence normally on the first day of the school, for the several schools that were damaged by severe thunderstorms and heavy winds during the festive season. pic.twitter.com/nzllbUP73T — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) January 9, 2020

These two schools suffered major damage when bad weather swept through the municipality on Christmas day. pic.twitter.com/yeOhZYBzQ7 — KZNCOGTA (@kzncogta) January 9, 2020

[WATCH] KZN Premier @sziks @kzngov @MshenguKwaz @DlaminiZuma @kzncogta @DBE_S @DBE_KZN visited schools that have been damaged and adversely affected by disasters in Harry Gwala District to ensure that learners have a smooth start to the academic year which commences next week. pic.twitter.com/MFKgvy8AaO — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) January 10, 2020

He said that at least 445 incidents, including drownings, strong winds, fires and hailstorms, had been reported to disaster management centres.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Imran Keeka: "We remain committed to ensuring that all of the learners should be in a proper learning and teaching environment from day one and no false hope should be given that this will be the case both by the Premier and MEC Mshengu."