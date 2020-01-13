'We understand your concerns,' Ramaphosa tells SA over Eskom, economy

Ramaphosa says the party is working on job creation and the restoration of Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - With the economy showing no signs of recovery, President Cyril Ramaphosa has recommitted the ANC to reigniting growth.

He said the party would work toward job creation and the restoration of Eskom.

The ANC released its 8 January statement on Saturday in Kimberley, where Ramaphosa addressed thousands of party supporters.

As the quality of life for many South African households declines as a result of the increased cost of living, the party has stuck to its line on pretty much every pressing issue in the country.

Its January 8 statement, which lists the party’s priorities for the year, contains few details on what will be done differently, but it promises a year of action.

Ramaphosa reassured the public that Eskom will not be privatised considering the intensifying debate about the struggling power utility’s future.

“We are going to strengthen Eskom so that it can deliver energy as it should. We understand the concerns that South Africans have.”

While the president did not dwell much on state-owned institutions in his address, the statement said the ANC must undertake a clear and sober assessment of state-owned institutions and make clear decisions on how to place them on a sustainable path.