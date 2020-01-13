'We understand your concerns,' Ramaphosa tells SA over Eskom, economy
Ramaphosa says the party is working on job creation and the restoration of Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG - With the economy showing no signs of recovery, President Cyril Ramaphosa has recommitted the ANC to reigniting growth.
He said the party would work toward job creation and the restoration of Eskom.
The ANC released its 8 January statement on Saturday in Kimberley, where Ramaphosa addressed thousands of party supporters.
As the quality of life for many South African households declines as a result of the increased cost of living, the party has stuck to its line on pretty much every pressing issue in the country.
Its January 8 statement, which lists the party’s priorities for the year, contains few details on what will be done differently, but it promises a year of action.
Ramaphosa reassured the public that Eskom will not be privatised considering the intensifying debate about the struggling power utility’s future.
“We are going to strengthen Eskom so that it can deliver energy as it should. We understand the concerns that South Africans have.”
While the president did not dwell much on state-owned institutions in his address, the statement said the ANC must undertake a clear and sober assessment of state-owned institutions and make clear decisions on how to place them on a sustainable path.
More in Business
-
Rand firms ahead of US-China trade deal signing
-
As load shedding looms, will S. Africans pay more for electricity?
-
Eskom: Load shedding may be implemented on Monday
-
Load shedding update: Eskom could keep the lights on for another day
-
Eskom wants S. Africans to pay more for electricity, despite load shedding
-
Load shedding: Cosatu calls on Eskom boss to launch forensic audit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.