WCED officials working hard to place pupils ahead of new academic year

With only two days before thousands of learners start or return to school, there were still children who had not been placed.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said that it was hard at work trying to place learners in schools before the start of the academic year.

The department said officials were trying to determine where places had opened up at schools to accommodate learners.

Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that district officers were currently assisting parents.

"A large number of learners, however, were placed in the last few days of 2019 and we expect further placement today and the coming days."

The Mitchell's Plain Education Forum said that concerned parents had made contact as they were struggling to get children into schools.

Chairperson Colleen Daniels-Horswell said that placement was an issue every year, yet there was still no proper solution.

"We have this situation all over, people from Delft are complaining, in Bellville... it's a phenomenon for communities. We need our Education Department to realise that we need school teachers, we need schools..."

The department said that at this stage it was not able to confirm how many children had not yet been placed.