SAPS must reintroduce specialised units as a top priority - Sapu

CAPE TOWN - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) said that re-establishing specialised units should be a top priority for the South African Police Service (SAPS).

According to the union, the impact of the police's decision to disband specialised police units in 2006 has only been negative.

Sapu's Oscar Skommere says that reintroducing units to deal with murder and robbery was a matter of urgency and that the use of task teams was not a viable, long-term solution.

"Every time there's an issue, there's a task team established. We can't run the police on a temporary basis. Task teams cost a lot of money - there are other things that they can do by redirecting the costs."

Skommere said that due to increasing crime, a meeting with the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council would be held to discuss the way forward.

"In South Africa, there are about 60 people killed per day, in terms of what we have researched and we are calling on SAPS to come on board as it's only fair that South Africans get what they deserve - professional policing."