Rand firms ahead of US-China trade deal signing

Thousands without power as Eskom transformer fails in Free State
Local
By 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 14.3100 per dollar, 0.45% firmer than its close on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand strengthened against the dollar early on Monday as the imminent signing of the Sino-US Phase 1 trade deal boosted risk appetite globally, though a power crunch that has dimmed the domestic economic growth outlook remained a risk.
By 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 14.3100 per dollar, 0.45% firmer than its close on Friday.
The trade agreement, due to be signed at the White House on Wednesday, marks the first step towards ending a damaging 18-month trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.