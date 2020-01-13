View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Ramaphosa assures Ethiopia's PM of measures against xenophobia

He gave the assurance after his talks in Pretoria with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

FILE: Refugee occupied the UNCHR building in Pretoria to demand that they be assisted to leave the country following attacks on foreign nationals in 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
FILE: Refugee occupied the UNCHR building in Pretoria to demand that they be assisted to leave the country following attacks on foreign nationals in 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
one minute ago

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Ethiopia that measures have been put in place to prevent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

He gave the assurance after his talks in Pretoria with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The president described the xenophobic attacks of 2019 as a difficult situation.

Ramaphosa said immediate action was taken, launching an inquiry into the root causes of the attacks, while officials will also work to prevent future attacks.

He added that South Africa's open to all people and emphasised the importance of mutual respect.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA