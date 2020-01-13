Ramaphosa assures Ethiopia's PM of measures against xenophobia

He gave the assurance after his talks in Pretoria with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Ethiopia that measures have been put in place to prevent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

He gave the assurance after his talks in Pretoria with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The president described the xenophobic attacks of 2019 as a difficult situation.

Ramaphosa said immediate action was taken, launching an inquiry into the root causes of the attacks, while officials will also work to prevent future attacks.

He added that South Africa's open to all people and emphasised the importance of mutual respect.